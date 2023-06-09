Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $847,000 Stock Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,230 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Element Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 781.0% in the fourth quarter. Element Capital Management LLC now owns 26,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 23,406 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 708.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 401,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Seeyond now owns 28,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BAH opened at $104.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $79.85 and a 1-year high of $112.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.53.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 2.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.07%.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 22,600 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $2,277,628.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,994,738.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 22,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $2,277,628.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,994,738.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 27,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $2,764,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,474 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,926. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BAH shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $107.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.67.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

