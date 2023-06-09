Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $854,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF worth $854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XMMO. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,186,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,380,000 after acquiring an additional 298,198 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 845,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,693,000 after purchasing an additional 121,714 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth $18,909,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 265,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,964,000 after buying an additional 24,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 228,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,210,000 after buying an additional 36,202 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Stock Performance

XMMO opened at $77.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.67 and a 200-day moving average of $76.16. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $68.22 and a 52-week high of $83.68. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.