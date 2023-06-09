Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,036 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the 3rd quarter worth about $861,000. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth about $356,000. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 160,740 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 675.7% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 106,754 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after acquiring an additional 92,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

HAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Halliburton from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $8,206,310.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 829,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,084,207.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $8,206,310.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,084,207.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $369,189.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,200.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

HAL stock opened at $32.15 on Friday. Halliburton has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $43.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.42 and a 200-day moving average of $35.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.13.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.63%.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

