Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 4,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services increased its position in shares of Prologis by 331.2% during the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Stock Performance

PLD opened at $124.93 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.03 and a 12-month high of $138.86. The company has a market cap of $115.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.78 and its 200 day moving average is $121.52.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 41.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 105.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on PLD. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Prologis in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.90.

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.