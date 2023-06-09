Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 49.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,502 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in TotalEnergies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 38,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 24,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,196,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,774,000 after acquiring an additional 364,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 128.1% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 8,420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on TotalEnergies from $69.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.40.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

Shares of TTE opened at $59.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $147.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.80. TotalEnergies SE has a 12 month low of $44.61 and a 12 month high of $65.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.37.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.18. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 28.51%. The firm had revenue of $62.60 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.585 per share. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. This is a positive change from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.86%.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

