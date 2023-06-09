Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Invests $644,000 in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,270 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 181.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 246.1% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 926.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SASR. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Sandy Spring Bancorp from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet cut Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Sandy Spring Bancorp from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sandy Spring Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Stock Performance

Sandy Spring Bancorp Announces Dividend

Shares of SASR stock opened at $25.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.50. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.90. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.47 and a 12-month high of $42.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.23%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

Featured Stories

