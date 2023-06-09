Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 42.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,129 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 17,551 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 292.9% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the first quarter worth $148,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the first quarter valued at $169,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 317.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 508.2% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $59.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.87. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $65.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a current ratio of 6.71. The company has a market capitalization of $75.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.26 and a beta of 2.03.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DZ Bank downgraded Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $55.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.85.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

