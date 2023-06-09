Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,500 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSLV. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,023,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,015,000 after acquiring an additional 721,997 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 17,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 602.7% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 583,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,752,000 after buying an additional 500,527 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,036,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,539,000 after buying an additional 193,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $373,000.

Shares of PSLV opened at $8.28 on Friday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $6.16 and a 1 year high of $8.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.98.

About Sprott Physical Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

