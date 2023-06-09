Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Makes New $795,000 Investment in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 2.9% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,305,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Elevance Health by 52.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Elevance Health Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ELV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $547.00 price target on the stock. 22nd Century Group reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $565.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $570.60.

Shares of Elevance Health stock opened at $466.26 on Friday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $438.56 and a 52 week high of $549.52. The company has a market capitalization of $110.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $465.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $480.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $41.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 23.04%.

Elevance Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.