Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 26,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of CVR Energy by 27.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on CVI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group started coverage on CVR Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company.

CVR Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CVI stock opened at $27.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.50. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.60 and a 12 month high of $43.48.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.49. CVR Energy had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 84.70%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that CVR Energy, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVR Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. CVR Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.65%.

CVR Energy Profile

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets high value transportation fuels. The Nitrogen Fertilizer segment markets nitrogen fertilizers primarily in the form of UAN and ammonia.

Featured Articles

