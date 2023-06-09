Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,329 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) by 165.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,329 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Primerica were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Primerica by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,112,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,174,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 812,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,184,000 after buying an additional 22,486 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Primerica by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 811,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,142,000 after buying an additional 174,822 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 650,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,357,000 after acquiring an additional 126,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 500,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,050,000 after acquiring an additional 17,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

PRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Primerica from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Primerica from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Primerica in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $244.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Primerica from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.25.

Shares of NYSE:PRI opened at $188.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.82. Primerica, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.22 and a 1-year high of $195.69.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.04. Primerica had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $690.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Primerica’s payout ratio is presently 23.47%.

In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 2,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.19, for a total transaction of $384,380.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 13,024 shares in the company, valued at $2,503,082.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.19, for a total transaction of $384,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 13,024 shares in the company, valued at $2,503,082.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.25, for a total transaction of $765,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,902 shares in the company, valued at $9,543,757.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,119,760 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

