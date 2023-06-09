Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases 5,996 Shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,996 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF by 171.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF by 55.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AWAY opened at $17.40 on Friday. ETFMG Travel Tech ETF has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $20.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.91 and a 200-day moving average of $17.39.

The ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (AWAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Travel Technology index. The fund tracks an index of global travel technology companies that are fundamentally screened and are weighted based on market cap and liquidity. AWAY was launched on Feb 12, 2020 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

