Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases 904 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

BATS PAVE opened at $29.55 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $17.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

