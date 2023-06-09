Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 22,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,892,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286,674 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,041,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $220,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,604 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 137.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,005,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,387 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 120.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,990,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,039,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,570,000 after purchasing an additional 941,560 shares during the period.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Stock Up 0.1 %

FDL stock opened at $34.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12 month low of $32.10 and a 12 month high of $38.56.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Company Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

