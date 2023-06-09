Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,392 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,392 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 291,000,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,611,529,000 after buying an additional 87,792,578 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 18,313,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,811,000 after purchasing an additional 890,163 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 16,888,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,712,000 after purchasing an additional 659,726 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,108,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,624,000 after buying an additional 1,486,161 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 13,756,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,542,000 after buying an additional 740,383 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS:GOVT opened at $23.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.13.

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.