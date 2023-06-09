Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,392 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,392 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 139.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $23.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.13.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

