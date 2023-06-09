Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 145 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Longbow Finance SA purchased a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,648,000. BOKF NA raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 27,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Fiserv by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,774,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,331,000 after purchasing an additional 21,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thematics Asset Management purchased a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,257,000. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In related news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,840,815. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total value of $896,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 187,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,002,607.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,883,625. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $115.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.35. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $122.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback 75,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FISV shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Stephens upped their target price on Fiserv from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on Fiserv from $154.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.16.

Fiserv Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.