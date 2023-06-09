Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,565 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $100,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FSTA opened at $44.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.60. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a one year low of $39.90 and a one year high of $47.04.

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

