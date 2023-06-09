Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 205 Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,225,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,344,000 after purchasing an additional 27,323 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,128,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,611,000 after purchasing an additional 131,362 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,040,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,531,000 after purchasing an additional 310,741 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,076.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 960,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,920,000 after purchasing an additional 878,838 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 900,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,718,000 after purchasing an additional 75,467 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VIGI opened at $75.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $59.94 and a one year high of $76.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.64 and its 200-day moving average is $73.79.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a $0.319 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th.

(Get Rating)

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.