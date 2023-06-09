Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 389 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $73.01 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $61.44 and a one year high of $76.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.93. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

