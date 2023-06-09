Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 448 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 284.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $257,000. Eagle Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $299,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA XSLV opened at $42.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.87 million, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.75. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $38.31 and a one year high of $48.95.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 120 least volatile securities from the S&P 600. XSLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

