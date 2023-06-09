Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,246 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,246 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 177.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,791,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426,217 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 121.7% in the fourth quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,453,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,768,000 after acquiring an additional 797,760 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 509.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 761,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,737,000 after acquiring an additional 636,456 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,261,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,845,000 after acquiring an additional 516,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,180,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FALN opened at $25.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.92. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.41 and a 1 year high of $26.19.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1119 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

