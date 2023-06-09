Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 667 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,185 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 667 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 423.8% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 110 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 82.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $354.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $366.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $337.53. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $258.79 and a 1 year high of $389.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.40.

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.94% and a net margin of 11.24%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total transaction of $6,278,166.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,539,324. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LULU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $445.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $413.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.22.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.