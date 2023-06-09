Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 26,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,000,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,361,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in CVR Energy by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CVR Energy by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 521,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,333,000 after purchasing an additional 19,265 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in CVR Energy by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 312,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,786,000 after purchasing an additional 77,774 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its holdings in CVR Energy by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 63,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 26,008 shares in the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVR Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CVI stock opened at $27.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.50. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.60 and a 12 month high of $43.48.

CVR Energy Dividend Announcement

CVR Energy ( NYSE:CVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.49. CVR Energy had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 84.70%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that CVR Energy, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. CVR Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of CVR Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

CVR Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets high value transportation fuels. The Nitrogen Fertilizer segment markets nitrogen fertilizers primarily in the form of UAN and ammonia.

Featured Articles

