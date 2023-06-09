Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,001 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 157.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 83,900.0% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF alerts:

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COMT opened at $25.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.61. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $24.98 and a 1 year high of $46.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $818.76 million, a PE ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 0.53.

About iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.