Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 42.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,129 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 17,551 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Shopify by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 72,447,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,514,667,000 after purchasing an additional 7,936,912 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Shopify by 5,093.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,819,757 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765,459 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 24,802,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $860,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,488 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 673.2% during the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,465,610 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146,710 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Shopify in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,418,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHOP opened at $59.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a current ratio of 6.71. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $65.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.87. The company has a market capitalization of $75.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.26 and a beta of 2.03.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Shopify from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $55.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Shopify from $40.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.85.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

