Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Declares $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the semiconductor company on Monday, July 10th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 31.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Kulicke and Soffa Industries to earn $2.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.7%.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $57.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.05. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.39. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 1 year low of $35.95 and a 1 year high of $58.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.01 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 21.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total value of $269,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 185,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,957,088.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total value of $269,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 185,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,957,088.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total value of $2,059,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 129,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,679,324.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,109,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,380,000 after buying an additional 663,192 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,058,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,628,000 after purchasing an additional 95,909 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,039,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,270,000 after purchasing an additional 324,706 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,198,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,033,000 after purchasing an additional 10,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 717,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,750,000 after purchasing an additional 14,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KLIC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices, including integrated circuits (“ICs“), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (“LEDs“), and power modules. The firm operates through the Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS) segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.