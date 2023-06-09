Latitude Group Holdings Limited (ASX:LFSPA) Declares Interim Dividend of $1.47

Latitude Group Holdings Limited (ASX:LFSPA – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, June 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of 1.468 per share on Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 17th. This is a boost from Latitude Group’s previous interim dividend of $1.40.
Latitude Group Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 414.84.
About Latitude Group
