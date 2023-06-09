LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX) Releases Earnings Results

LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. LAVA Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.08% and a negative net margin of 167.66%. The business had revenue of $1.22 million during the quarter.

LAVA Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of LVTX opened at $2.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.40, a current ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. LAVA Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.37 and a one year high of $7.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.75 and a 200 day moving average of $2.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LVTX. Bruce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LAVA Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $350,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of LAVA Therapeutics by 20,566.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 32,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in LAVA Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About LAVA Therapeutics

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of LAVA Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

LAVA Therapeutics N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing cancer treatments. The company, through its Gammabody platform, develops a portfolio of novel bispecific antibodies to engage and leverage the potency and precision of gamma delta T cells to elicit an anti-tumor immune response and enhance outcomes for cancer patients.

