Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Sold by Seeyond

Seeyond decreased its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 69.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,175 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,131 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Lennar were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lennar by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 172.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 9,440 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter worth $1,711,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $113.37 on Friday. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $62.54 and a 1-year high of $117.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.44.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 13.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.30%.

Insider Activity at Lennar

In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 9,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total transaction of $958,253.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Lennar from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Lennar from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Lennar from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.47.

Lennar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

See Also

