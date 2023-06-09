Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,638 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,588 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.22% of Littelfuse worth $12,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thematics Asset Management acquired a new position in Littelfuse during the 4th quarter worth $15,194,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 28,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,251,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 355,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,223,000 after acquiring an additional 15,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LFUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $240.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.00.

Littelfuse Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $268.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $257.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.49. Littelfuse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.19 and a fifty-two week high of $281.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $609.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.51 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 17.92%. Littelfuse’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 17.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Littelfuse

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 6,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.54, for a total transaction of $1,762,795.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,678.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Gordon Hunter sold 200 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $49,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,869,198.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 6,792 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.54, for a total transaction of $1,762,795.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,678.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $2,285,516. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Littelfuse

(Get Rating)

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Transportation, and Industrial. The Electronics segment covers a broad range of end markets, including industrial motor drives and power conversion, automotive electronics, electric vehicle and related infrastructure, power supplies, data centers and telecommunications, medical devices, alternative energy and energy storage, building and home automation, appliances, and mobile electronics.

