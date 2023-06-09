Loop Capital Boosts Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Price Target to $138.00

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Loop Capital from $125.00 to $138.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays upgraded Owens Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $113.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.92.

Shares of OC stock opened at $118.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.02. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $72.97 and a 52 week high of $119.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.06% and a net margin of 13.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 10.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,312,490. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,342 shares in the company, valued at $2,312,490. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $793,569.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,582,906.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,570 shares of company stock worth $2,472,993. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OC. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Owens Corning by 4.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,502 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Owens Corning by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Owens Corning by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 10.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 245.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

