Lufax (NYSE:LU) Coverage Initiated at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on LU. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Lufax from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup lowered shares of Lufax from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $3.52 to $2.04 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Lufax from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.51.

Lufax Stock Up 0.6 %

Lufax stock opened at $1.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Lufax has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $7.05.

Lufax Cuts Dividend

Lufax ( NYSE:LU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Lufax had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lufax will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.9%. Lufax’s dividend payout ratio is 36.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Lufax by 2.6% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 111,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Lufax by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Lufax by 1,344.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Lufax by 2.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 197,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Lufax by 275.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 6,066 shares in the last quarter. 15.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

