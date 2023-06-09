Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Purchased by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 22,119.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,227,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217,443 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,431,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,416,000 after buying an additional 674,456 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 79.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,156,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $98,874,000 after acquiring an additional 513,343 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 64.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,061,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $90,717,000 after purchasing an additional 416,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 104.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 744,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,630,000 after purchasing an additional 379,615 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $622,638.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,221.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $8,059,351.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,176,477.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $622,638.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,221.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MPC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $137.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $124.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.40.

NYSE MPC opened at $112.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $77.62 and a 1-year high of $138.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.42. The company has a market capitalization of $47.70 billion, a PE ratio of 3.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.64.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 46.49% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 10.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.04%.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

