Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stake Reduced by Seeyond

Seeyond decreased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the third quarter worth $142,412,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $70,210,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Marvell Technology by 15.9% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,194,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $480,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,769 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Marvell Technology by 59.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,896,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,798 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth $51,193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MRVL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.85.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 0.7 %

MRVL stock opened at $59.72 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.75 and a 52 week high of $67.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $51.36 billion, a PE ratio of -314.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.42.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -126.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marvell Technology news, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 3,363 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $210,120.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,289 shares in the company, valued at $5,766,216.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 3,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $210,120.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,766,216.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total transaction of $311,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 225,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,059,704.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,363 shares of company stock worth $6,874,120 in the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

