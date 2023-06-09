MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Sold by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management lessened its holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 72.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,003 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,995 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in MasTec were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTZ. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 40.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum upgraded MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $97.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. B. Riley boosted their price target on MasTec from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MasTec in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on MasTec from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.60.

Shares of MTZ opened at $110.88 on Friday. MasTec, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.36 and a 1-year high of $111.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -693.00 and a beta of 1.36.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.01. MasTec had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

