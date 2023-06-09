McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Position Lowered by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 65,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,340 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $5,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 27,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 12,007 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 90,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,467,000 after acquiring an additional 12,517 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 385,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,929,000 after acquiring an additional 87,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.60.

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

In related news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 39,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $3,592,338.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,579 shares in the company, valued at $14,365,301.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MKC opened at $90.12 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $70.60 and a 12 month high of $93.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a PE ratio of 36.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.86.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.