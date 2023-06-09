McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) to Issue $0.47 Quarterly Dividend

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of 0.465 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th.

McGrath RentCorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 31 years. McGrath RentCorp has a payout ratio of 34.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect McGrath RentCorp to earn $5.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.86 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.3%.

NASDAQ:MGRC opened at $97.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.38 and its 200-day moving average is $95.77. McGrath RentCorp has a 52-week low of $73.29 and a 52-week high of $111.70. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.77.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total value of $127,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at $473,356. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other McGrath RentCorp news, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total value of $127,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at $473,356. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Tara Wescott sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.31, for a total transaction of $109,572.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,756.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MGRC. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in McGrath RentCorp by 13.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 160.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 2,090.2% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 54,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,077,000 after acquiring an additional 51,921 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 1st quarter valued at $2,259,000. Finally, Snyder Capital Management L P boosted its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 428,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,955,000 after purchasing an additional 46,588 shares during the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MGRC. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of McGrath RentCorp from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th.

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment is engaged in modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

