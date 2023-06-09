Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Sold by Natixis

Natixis lowered its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 608,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,740 shares during the period. Natixis owned 0.10% of Medical Properties Trust worth $6,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,449,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,037,153,000 after purchasing an additional 550,802 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,158,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $774,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800,294 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,044,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330,812 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,071,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,473,000 after buying an additional 3,355,195 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 10,715,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,081,000 after buying an additional 1,074,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on MPW. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Bank of America lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.23.

Medical Properties Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

NYSE:MPW opened at $9.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.10 and a 52-week high of $17.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.41%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 232.00%.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

