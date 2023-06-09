Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Given New $96.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $90.00 to $96.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.93% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $74.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $77.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.29.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Merit Medical Systems Stock Down 1.1 %

MMSI stock opened at $84.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.93, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.58. Merit Medical Systems has a one year low of $50.46 and a one year high of $85.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.01.

Insider Activity at Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $297.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.47 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 14.55%. Merit Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Neil Peterson sold 8,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michel James Voigt sold 2,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $136,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,179.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Neil Peterson sold 8,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,977 shares of company stock worth $2,391,550. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merit Medical Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth $1,082,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 157.4% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 471 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

About Merit Medical Systems

(Get Rating)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.