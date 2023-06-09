Millennium Sapphire Price Reaches $0.17 on Major Exchanges (MSTO)

Millennium Sapphire (MSTO) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 9th. Millennium Sapphire has a total market capitalization of $120.60 million and approximately $71.58 worth of Millennium Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Millennium Sapphire token can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000604 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Millennium Sapphire has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Millennium Sapphire Token Profile

Millennium Sapphire’s genesis date was December 4th, 2021. Millennium Sapphire’s total supply is 149,999,499 tokens. The official website for Millennium Sapphire is mstoken.art. Millennium Sapphire’s official message board is mstokensto.medium.com. Millennium Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @millenniumsapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Millennium Sapphire

According to CryptoCompare, “The Millennium Sapphire® is a 12.3 kg natural sapphire that was carved as a tribute to humanity. Valued at US$150 million.The MS Token represents both fractionalized ownership in the Millennium Sapphire and future pro-rata share in the potential profits driven by NFTs. The NFT’s will be created in collaboration with studios and digital artists.”

