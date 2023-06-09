MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 338,503 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $28,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MKSI. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 257.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 461 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 19.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 39.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

MKSI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on MKS Instruments from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on MKS Instruments from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on MKS Instruments from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.36.

Shares of MKSI opened at $101.27 on Friday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.77 and a twelve month high of $123.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 39.25 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.76. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.11%.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Partners Vi Cayman Hol sold 2,000,000 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total transaction of $172,240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,482,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,292,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 2,000,400 shares of company stock worth $172,276,766 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

