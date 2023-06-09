Morgan Stanley Increases DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target to $54.00

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 7.66% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on DocuSign from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Wedbush boosted their target price on DocuSign from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on DocuSign from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on DocuSign from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.07.
DocuSign Price Performance
NASDAQ DOCU opened at $58.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.48. DocuSign has a one year low of $39.57 and a one year high of $91.67. The firm has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of -119.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.96.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other DocuSign news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $116,357.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,763 shares in the company, valued at $220,248.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On DocuSign
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 440.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in DocuSign by 115.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in DocuSign by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.
DocuSign Company Profile
DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.
