Natixis Acquires 107,423 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Natixis raised its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 244.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 107,423 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in UDR were worth $5,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of UDR by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of UDR by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 647,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,198,000 after buying an additional 35,881 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of UDR by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 74,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,885,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 165,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,887,000 after purchasing an additional 11,608 shares during the period. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on UDR. Mizuho lowered their target price on UDR from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on UDR from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on UDR in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.50 target price for the company. Wolfe Research cut UDR from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on UDR in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UDR presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.97.

UDR Stock Down 0.4 %

UDR Increases Dividend

UDR stock opened at $42.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.30, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.77. UDR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.18 and a 12 month high of $50.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 560.02%.

UDR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. The firm operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

See Also

