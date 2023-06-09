Natixis Acquires 40,405 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 787.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,536 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,405 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Workday were worth $7,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Workday by 975.0% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Workday by 1,168.4% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. 66.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

Insider Activity at Workday

In related news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 225 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $47,783.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,743 shares in the company, valued at $14,386,580.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 8,836 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $1,735,125.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,765 shares in the company, valued at $16,841,673.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $47,783.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,386,580.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,757 shares of company stock valued at $8,536,170. 21.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Workday Trading Up 0.5 %

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Workday from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Workday from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Workday from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Cowen raised their price target on Workday from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Workday currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.44.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $204.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.00. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.72 and a 52-week high of $218.88.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.