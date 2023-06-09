Natixis Boosts Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Natixis grew its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 248.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 68,443 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in ONEOK were worth $6,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Seeyond raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 166.4% during the 4th quarter. Seeyond now owns 65,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after buying an additional 41,005 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 909,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,758,000 after buying an additional 10,407 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 535,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,910,000 after purchasing an additional 161,966 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on OKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of ONEOK from $82.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.45.

ONEOK Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $60.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.83. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.50 and a 52-week high of $71.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.18.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 36.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 72.08%.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.