Natixis Boosts Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Natixis boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,791 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $6,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,650,144,000 after acquiring an additional 117,137 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,790,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,514,044,000 after acquiring an additional 60,702 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,036,174 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $651,215,000 after acquiring an additional 27,640 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at $387,067,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 514,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $269,826,000 after acquiring an additional 6,709 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.38, for a total transaction of $4,558,970.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,113,336.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.38, for a total value of $4,558,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,113,336.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sarah Wynne sold 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $720.41, for a total transaction of $129,673.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,287. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,074 shares of company stock valued at $19,663,423. Company insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $807.00 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $499.63 and a 1 year high of $831.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $773.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $714.63. The firm has a market cap of $44.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.37.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The aerospace company reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a negative return on equity of 34.11%. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 21.49 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TDG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $767.00 to $960.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $870.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $793.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $830.00 to $841.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TransDigm Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $834.71.

About TransDigm Group

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.