Natixis Buys 140,758 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Natixis grew its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 423.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 174,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,758 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $6,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 410.5% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CAG shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.08.

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $260,613.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,466.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total transaction of $1,739,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at $4,053,848.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $260,613.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,466.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $34.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.16. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.07 and a 1 year high of $41.30. The stock has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.56.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 79.04%.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

