Natixis Buys 72,584 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 280.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,584 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $7,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 368,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,320,000 after acquiring an additional 18,825 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 151,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,678,000 after acquiring an additional 38,496 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OTIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. HSBC upped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Otis Worldwide from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.10.

Otis Worldwide Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:OTIS opened at $86.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 0.93. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $62.49 and a twelve month high of $87.50.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 9.35%. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.88%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

