Natixis Decreases Holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Natixis cut its holdings in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 100,109 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 5,911 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Globus Medical were worth $7,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,190,586 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $88,425,000 after purchasing an additional 266,556 shares during the last quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 362,745 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,941,000 after purchasing an additional 17,250 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 236.7% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,754 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 10,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Globus Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $1,480,000. 74.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GMED opened at $55.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.45. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.92 and a 12-month high of $80.04.

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $276.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.05 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 18.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

GMED has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Loop Capital lowered Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Globus Medical from $82.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

In related news, Director Dan Lemaitre sold 43,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $2,475,781.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $615,384. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

